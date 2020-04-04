 Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Man Utd fans discuss transfer update on Samuel Umtiti

Man Utd fans discuss transfer update on Samuel Umtiti

by Vijievan Jeevathayalan share
3 minute read 4/4/2020 | 10:30am

Despite spending big-money on bringing Harry Maguire to the club last summer, it appears Manchester United are intent on splashing the cash on another centre-back this year too.

The Red Devils spent a world-record fee for a defender to lure Maguire away from fellow Premier League side Leicester, but whilst the England international has been a mainstay in the United back-line, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has chopped and changed who his partner is.

The likes of Victor Lindelof, Phil Jones, Axel Tuanzebe and Eric Bailly, amongst others, have all had their chances to establish themselves as Maguire’s partner, but none have really assertively made their claim.

And now, in an update from Spanish publication Sport (via Sport Witness), United have already contacted Samuel Umtiti’s entourage ahead of a potential move, and that they are one of the most interested clubs in signing the Barcelona defender.

After hearing about the news, United fans took to Twitter to voice their thoughts on their transfer target.

One Red Devils fan acknowledged Umtiti’s history with niggling injuries, but claimed that “if he’s healthy” then “of course you sign him”.

A couple of United supporters insisted that they would take him instead of the likes of Jones, Chris Smalling and Marcos Rojo.

One fan in particular meanwhile, even suggested that Umtiti would represent an upgrade on Maguire himself – though that may be a bit of a stretch, Football FanCast have previously explored how the Frenchman could actually be the latter’s perfect partner in central defence.

With so many defenders on the books at Old Trafford, including the likes of Smalling and Rojo who are currently out on loan at AS Roma and Estudiantes respectively, it is rather strange to see United being linked with a move for another centre-back.

Should Man Utd sign Umtiti?

Yes, he's class

No, injury-prone

If they perhaps start getting rid of a couple of players on a permanent basis, then a swoop for the 6 foot Umtiti makes that much more sense.

Meanwhile, Man Utd fans blast Jose Mourinho amid Fred news.

