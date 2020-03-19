Man Utd swoop for Umtiti could be bad for Tuanzebe

Despite signing Harry Maguire in a big-money move last summer, it appears Manchester United remain intent on further splashing the cash to reinforce their defence.

Reports in recent days have claimed that the Red Devils are in the race to sign Barcelona star Samuel Umtiti, and his profile and style of play arguably makes him the perfect fit to be Maguire’s long-term partner.

But whilst kind of potential centre-back partnership will leave Ole Gunnar Solskjaer purring, it could have some potentially negative repercussions for another United man however: Axel Tuanzebe.

The academy product’s season has been disrupted by injury this season, and he has struggled to make a significant impact on the first-team – he has made just ten appearances in total for the senior side, with his last Premier League outing coming way back in early December, when he played just one solitary minute against Manchester City.

There is no question that Tuanzebe is rated very highly amongst the inner circles at United, with Solskjaer himself particularly gushing in his praise last summer.

Speaking after his performance in a pre-season friendly win over Inter, the Norwegian said: “He has got a future at Man United, yes, of course he has. Today was the best for him, playing against different opposition. Against Leeds, we knew he could play at that level and that is why he didn’t play against Leeds. Now, he has showed today that he is very capable at this level. Axel is going to be the future of this club.”

The big job the 22-year-old already has on his hands is how he forces himself into the first-team reckoning when he has the likes of Maguire, Victor Lindelof, Eric Bailly and Phil Jones to contend with – not to mention that the likes of Marcos Rojo and Chris Smalling are out on loan too.

Just what kind of genuine chance would Tuanzebe have of regular opportunities if United decided to swoop for Umtiti too? Yes, the the latter could bolster the strength of their starting eleven, but it could have the knock-on effect of stunting the growth and progression of a starlet who has been tipped for big things by the current manager.

The pros are certainly there for signing Umtiti, but United must also carefully evaluate the potential con too.

