Man Utd fans react to update on Victor Lindelof’s future

After signing Harry Maguire for a world-record fee for a defender last summer, Manchester United no doubt were looking at who would be the man to partner the England international at centre-back.

Despite boasting numerous options, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer seemed to predominantly place his faith in Victor Lindelof, with the Swede playing 35 times across all competitions.

The Greatest Bargains in Premier League history – How much did they cost?

World Class score: 95% | Expert score: 80% | Veteran score: 65% | Intermediate score: 45% | Amateur score: 30% | Try Again: 5%

1 of 15 N’Golo Kante from Caen to Leicester City, 2015 Free transfer £300,000 £5.6m £3m

However, it appears he could be set for some added competition for his place for next season. According to ESPN, the Red Devils have concerns over Lindelof’s form and are open to bringing in a new centre-back – Real Vallalodid defender Mohammed Salisu has been enquired about.

After hearing the update on Lindelof’s future at the club, United fans took to Twitter to voice their thoughts on the situation.

Utd fans are now defending an average cb that gets bullied by every striker and you wonder why we are where we are — Dank Memes (@DankMem46482621) May 8, 2020

Such a disrespected player right now, he’s been good for us — 🇱🇨 (@MUFCPereira) May 8, 2020

@AbdullahAshraf9 lindelof gets far too much disrespect — Y U S U F (@yashraf97) May 8, 2020

Hopefully this is true!! He’s too weak in the challenge! — Tom Logan (@tom_logan19) May 8, 2020

100% hes the weaklink, gets bullied by any physical striker — Skillachi (@Skillachi2) May 8, 2020

A couple of fans simply urged for Lindelof to be gotten rid of completely, with one supporter saying it would complete Solskjaer’s clear-out job at United.

Yeah get him gone — Cawthorn☔️🥀 (@cawthorn_4) May 8, 2020

Finally! if this is true Ole’s clear out job is 💯 — Abdullahi (@AT_tukur_) May 8, 2020

The key to a solid defence is building familiarity and relationships at the back, and with Maguire established as the club’s best central defender, finding the perfect partner for him should be Solskjaer’s priority.

Should Man Utd sell Victor Lindelof this summer?

Yes Vote No Vote

The club have options like Lindelof, Eric Bailly, Axel Tuanzebe, Phil Jones and even Chris Smalling and Marcos Rojo who are out on loan. Quantity isn’t everything, and it says a lot that even despite having so many centre-backs at their disposal, United are keen to bring in another one.

Lindelof could perhaps be the surprise casualty of that.

Meanwhile, Man Utd fans react to major update on David de Gea’s future.