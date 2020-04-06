Man Utd considering Dembele and Werner as striker options

According to The Evening Standard, Manchester United have earmarked the likes of Moussa Dembele and Timo Werner as potential options up front.

What’s the word?

Having spent big-money on just three players last summer – Harry Maguire, Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Daniel James – all signs point to it being a similarly eventful transfer window this time around too.

The Red Devils have been touted with a stunning swoop for Borussia Dortmund sensation Jadon Sancho, and The Evening Standard claim that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has already identified the kind of profile of targets that he wants the club to sign at Old Trafford.

The report claims that Lyon’s Dembele, and RB Leipzig’s Werner, are among the striker choices that are being considered by the Red Devils, whilst Odion Ighalo “could yet get a permanent deal”.

Prioritise Dembele

Whilst Werner may be the more high-profile name considering his continued links with Liverpool, Dembele may well be the better option for United and Solskjaer.

The Frenchman has been in prolific form for club side Lyon this season, scoring 22 goals in just 45 games across all competitions – he has also managed an impressive seven assists too.

But the area in which he really edges out Werner, is when it comes to the aerial battles – something that may go slightly unappreciated. The striker has won an impressive 2.6 duels per game in the air, compared to the measly o.2 the latter has managed in the Bundesliga this season – a ratio of 13 times.

Having someone who is more adept at holding his own against more physical Premier League defenders can help the likes of Anthony Martial, Marcus Rashford and Bruno Fernandes play off him, rather than just relying on speed and poaching abilities of a forward like Werner.

Which striker would you sign?

Dembele Vote Werner Vote

It would give United a more well-rounded attack, and not simply relying on counter-attacking to be their best chance of scoring a goal. Essentially, Werner would simply bring more of the same, and Solskjaer could benefit from having a different kind of striker to lead his line.

The £45m-rated Dembele could well be the more astute signing for the Red Devils this summer.

