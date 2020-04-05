Man Utd’s faith in Brandon Williams has paid off big time

At the start of the season, Mason Greenwood was no doubt the talk of the town when it to came to Manchester United’s academy products.

After all, the teenage sensation had enjoyed a very fruitful pre-season with the club, scoring against the likes of Inter and Leeds, and even seeing Ole Gunnar Solskjaer claim that he would have no hesitation in throwing him against Chelsea on the opening day of the Premier League season.

But whilst Greenwood may have been the name on everybody’s lips last summer, Brandon Williams has arguably enjoyed just as much as a breakthrough campaign as his fellow academy graduate.

The defender has had to battle with the likes of Luke Shaw and Ashley Young (until his departure to Inter), but has been a consistent part of the first-team squad at Old Trafford.

All in all, as per Transfermarkt, he has made 26 appearances for the senior side this season, and he has shown his versatility by playing as both an orthodox left-back, and also as a more adventurous wing-back too.

Even despite being right-footed and playing on the left a la Denis Irwin, Williams has seemingly convinced Solskjaer that he is the future for United in that position.

According to a report from The Sun, the Manchester side have called off their search for a new left-back because of what Williams has done this campaign, and that is a real testament to the hard work the young starlet has put in.

Had Solskjaer not shown the 19-year-old any faith, and even stuck with Young, then United may well have been staring at the prospect of spending big-money this summer and ignoring a future prospect.

As it is, the Old Trafford side’s boss stuck to his guns, and seen his gamble on the £10.8m-rated ace pay off big-time.

