Man Utd fans react to links with Wolves’ Adama Traore

After enjoying a stellar season with Wolves this year, it’s no surprise to hear that Adama Traore is being linked with a move to one of the Premier League’s big boys, including Manchester United.

According to French publication Le10 Sport, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side, along with rivals Manchester City and Liverpool, are showing an interest in luring the Spaniard away from Molineux this summer.

Traore has been one of the bright sparks of Wolves’ campaign, scoring six times and providing a further ten assists in 43 games across all competitions for Nuno Espirito Santo’s team.

Should Man Utd win the race to sign Adama Traore?

Yes Vote No Vote

The 24-year-old has also been a man for the big occasion, netting both goals in a a surprising 2-0 win over City at the Etihad, before also finding the net in a 3-2 triumph over Pep Guardiola’s side at home.

And after hearing about their links to the speedster, United fans took to Twitter to voice their thoughts on their rumoured transfer target.

No please, just speed n power, no brains — The IT Guy (@Rusheeezy) May 20, 2020

Adama is just a BTEC Dan James — ً (@UtdAidan) May 20, 2020

Ion want him…I will take Sanchez a million times — _wildlankyzaddy._ (@wildlankyzaddy) May 20, 2020

B-tec dan James I think not — ♦️MR10_SŽN♦️ (@Marvelous_MR10) May 20, 2020

Poor man’s valencia — AsterixFC (@AsterixFc) May 20, 2020

Nooooo!!!!😔 — Kevin King (@KevinVerdoK) May 20, 2020

Pass — Jeffrey Swan (@Jeffrey__Swan) May 20, 2020