 Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Submissions
Menu
Menu
  1. Home
  2. Manchester United News
Man Utd fans react to links with Wolves' Adama Traore

Man Utd fans react to links with Wolves’ Adama Traore

by Vijievan Jeevathayalan share
3 minute read 21/5/2020 | 12:35pm

After enjoying a stellar season with Wolves this year, it’s no surprise to hear that Adama Traore is being linked with a move to one of the Premier League’s big boys, including Manchester United.

According to French publication Le10 Sport, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side, along with rivals Manchester City and Liverpool, are showing an interest in luring the Spaniard away from Molineux this summer.

Traore has been one of the bright sparks of Wolves’ campaign, scoring six times and providing a further ten assists in 43 games across all competitions for Nuno Espirito Santo’s team.

Should Man Utd win the race to sign Adama Traore?

Yes

Yes

No

No

The 24-year-old has also been a man for the big occasion, netting both goals in a a surprising 2-0 win over City at the Etihad, before also finding the net in a 3-2 triumph over Pep Guardiola’s side at home.

And after hearing about their links to the speedster, United fans took to Twitter to voice their thoughts on their rumoured transfer target.

Article title: Man Utd fans react to links with Wolves’ Adama Traore

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site:

 