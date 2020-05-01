Man Utd fans buzzing with Santos starlet’s transfer admission

Judging by Santos starlet Yeferson Soteldo’s comments, Manchester United remain one of the biggest draws in world football.

The Red Devils have gone numerous years now without lifting either the Premier League or Champions League titles, but that hasn’t stopped some of the world’s biggest players in making the move to Old Trafford.

Now, speaking to Gazeta Esportiva (as quoted by The Manchester Evening News), Soteldo has further backed up that idea. He said: “I always dreamed of playing for Manchester United, the dream remains intact. There are many steps to get there, but I feel I can. I want to go to Europe, but not to go and come back.

Best of the Decade: Top scorers & creators – Can you name them?

World Class score: 95% | Expert score: 80% | Veteran score: 65% | Intermediate score: 45% | Amateur score: 30% | Try Again: 5%

1 of 20 Who won the Premier League Golden Boot the 2009/10 season? Wayne Rooney Didier Drogba Frank Lampard Carlos Tevez/Fernando Torres

“I want to go and pursue my career with greater success. I feel like I’m prepared and I have to wait for the right moment to do it. I’ve been following Cristiano Ronaldo since I was a child, I saw him at Manchester United and that’s why my love and desire to play at Old Trafford. I would choose them easy. I would sign a lifetime contract.”

After hearing what Soteldo had to say, United fans took to Twitter to voice their thoughts on the 22-year-old.

The kind of players Manchester United actually needs..

Not the Jessy lingards..🤡 — Farmer’s Son📸📷 (@joshbojar69692) May 1, 2020

He is more technical gifted than all of our forwards except Martial…pure facts

if you have seen play…you would understand how good he is…the height is the issue but he is good in the air

Replica of Kun…His finishing is insane — triple3a (@narililmj) May 1, 2020

We need players who have such passion to play for the club — Adam Paul (@FPLTipser) May 1, 2020

Exactly Like Odion he gave his all and has played excellently since signing — . (@GeorgeMufc676) May 1, 2020

Angel Gomes 2.0 — Young black boy🖤 (@Kwesi_Dallo) May 1, 2020

That’s just what you want…..he’d happily die for our shirt 🙌🔴❤️ — Helle🇳🇴 (@Helle66221114) May 1, 2020

Go get him Ed,we need that kind of a player,desire,and his love for the Team — Djemba Watson (@Djwdm35) May 1, 2020

Some United fans compared Soteldo to members of their own first-team squad, suggesting that he is already better than the likes of Andreas Pereira and Daniel James amongst others.

Better than Perreira — dotoan (@wuodarujo1871) May 1, 2020

He’s good. Sign him. Better than James — butty (@buttydem) May 1, 2020

Better than Chong, Pereira, Lingard — Manchester United (@poland_united) May 1, 2020

At 22, Soteldo is still in that age bracket where he could potentially be a United signing for the future.

The versatile attacker has been performing impressively well at Santos, notching nine goals and six assists in just 32 games in the Brazilian top-flight.

And with his self-proclaimed love for the club, it would be fairly easy to convince him to make the switch to Old Trafford.

Meanwhile, Man Utd fans discuss this key aspect about Jadon Sancho’s potential arrival.