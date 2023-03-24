Manchester United appear to be interested in a potential summer swoop for Inter Milan goalkeeper Andre Onana.

The Lowdown: Onana profiled

Onana is 26 years of age and made the move to Italy from Ajax last summer on a free transfer. The Cameroon international is on a £3.48m-a-year contract with his current employers but began the current campaign on the bench.

He seems to have established himself as first choice ahead of Samir Handanovic, making 28 appearances in all competitions, keeping an impressive 14 clean sheets.

Lauded as a 'superstar' by journalist Oma Akatugba back in February, Onana is under contract until 2027 but has already been linked with a move away this summer.

Sports Witness relayed an update from Gazzetta Dello Sport regarding Onana in the last 48 hours. They claimed that United and Chelsea have ‘knocked on his door’, seemingly making contact, with Premier League rivals Tottenham also keen.

The report adds that Inter wish to hold the goalkeeper for longer and that a ‘mind-boggling offer’ could be needed, with Onana himself not thought to be interested in an exit.

The Verdict: Needed?

Erik ten Hag could be on the search for a new goalkeeper this summer, even if David de Gea signs a new contract to remain at Old Trafford.

Dean Henderson is reportedly ‘unlikely to be welcomed back to Old Trafford when his loan at Nottingham Forest expires after criticising Ten Hag’, whereas Jack Butland is only on loan until the end of the season and Tom Heaton is out of contract in the summer.

Therefore, a new ‘keeper to rival De Gea like Onana could be a wise move. He has worked under Ten Hag before at Ajax and has actually made more than half of his senior career appearances under the Dutchman.

Ten Hag will know all about the shot-stopper’s qualities, however, he did once drop him for a cup final prior to making the move to Manchester following Onana’s decision to join Inter, while the player was also sent home from the World Cup in Qatar after a row with manager Rigobert Song.

A move for the Cameroon international could be a tricky one to complete given the player and club’s stance, but it is good to see the Red Devils are seemingly exploring the market ahead of the summer, with a new midfielder and forward also high up on their transfer wishlist.