Manchester United are willing to allow Brandon Williams to leave Old Trafford on loan this summer, Football Insider report.

The Lowdown: United career

Williams is a product of the Red Devils academy and enjoyed a breakthrough campaign during the 2019/20 season under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

The former United boss described the left-back as ‘exceptional’ following a Europa League meeting with Partizan Belgrade, making a total of 36 appearances during that season.

However, since then, first-team opportunities have been limited, with the 22-year-old spending last season on loan with Norwich City in the Premier League.

Pundit Tony Cascarino stated last year that Williams and former Chelsea youngster Billy Gilmour had ‘gone backwards’ during their temporary stays at Carrow Road.

"We talk all the time about young lads going elsewhere and improving. [Brandon] Williams as well from United, but they have gone backwards this year. Two players have gone there from big clubs have gone backwards at Norwich."

It looks as if another loan exit is on the cards over the coming months, potentially to a side in the second tier.

The Latest: Transfer news

Football Insider shared a story regarding Williams in the last 48 hours, claiming there is ‘a growing stampede for his signature going into the main window’ from sides in the Championship.

The report states that ‘United are willing to loan out the defender next season in an attempt to reignite his faltering career’, with Williams missing large parts of the season through injury.

The Verdict: Good decision

It looks set to be an extremely busy summer at Old Trafford in the transfer window, potentially under new owners. Williams may not be the only defender to depart, though, with the club open to moving on Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof after receiving the green light from manager Erik ten Hag.

Another loan move for Williams seems to be the best for all involved, with the player struggling to feature with Ten Hag having Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia to choose from.

He has featured in just five minutes of EFL Cup action under Ten Hag, so allowing him to play regular first-team football elsewhere next season seems to be what is needed.

Should a loan move to the Championship materialise, Williams may need to star in the 2023/24 campaign, with his contract at Old Trafford set to expire in 2024. There is an option for a further 12 months, though, so it could be a crucial 18 months in regards to the player’s long-term future in Manchester.