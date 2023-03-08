Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes is still receiving the backing of his teammates and the club despite the recent criticism from Sunday's defeat.

What did Bruno Fernandes do against Liverpool?

Sunday showed just how much things can change in the space of the week with United going from lifting the Carabao Cup at Wembley to a 7-0 thumping at Anfield in just seven days.

And Fernandes was on the end of some heavy criticism on the weekend after being slammed for seemingly giving up after the game had gone from United.

Sky Sports man Gary Neville tore into the Portuguese midfielder for his behaviour during the game despite wearing the captain's armband for Erik ten hag: 'Some of Fernandes’ behaviour in this half has been a disgrace,' said Neville.

But speaking on his YouTube channel, journalist Fabrizio Romano has claimed the 28-year-old is still really appreciated by the club:

"From what I understand, guys - and this is really important to mention - Bruno Fernandes is really appreciated by his teammates. He has a fantastic relationship with many of his teammates, so he has no problem at all, no issue with his teammates at Manchester United. He's a player really appreciated by Erik ten Hag.

"So this is why the expectation around Manchester United is for Bruno to be in a great relationship with his teammates."

Should Fernandes still be United's captain?

On the whole, it has been an impressive campaign for the Portuguese midfielder who has returned seven goals and 11 assists across all competitions (via Transfermarkt).

And his form since the World Cup break has been particularly impressive with eight goal involvements in the Premier League since his return from Qatar.

However, wearing the captain's armband brings other responsibilities and it could be viewed as the midfielder failing to show those qualities on the weekend.

A video clip has circulated on social media of Fernandes stopping still after being beaten by Stefan Bajcetic which has seen him come under a lot of fire.

And the game should certainly act as a learning curve for the midfielder who was also slammed for his reaction to the slightest of touches from the opposition.

It is clearly not the example that Ten Hag would expect his captain to set especially in a game at Anfield against their bitter rivals.

So it will be interesting to see whether Fernandes does change his ways over the coming months and if not whether that might be something which Ten Hag may consider going into next season.