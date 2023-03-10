Manchester United need to find a new striker in the summer if they are to reach the next level under Erik ten Hag.

Do Manchester United need a striker?

The Red Devils have undoubtedly improved their squad unity since the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo earlier in the season but have arguably failed to replace the goals that the legendary Portuguese forward would provide at Old Trafford.

Marcus Rashford has stepped up significantly since the World Cup but he is best when cutting in from the left wing, and Ten Hag will surely be looking to ease the pressure on the England international next season with another option through the middle.

Wout Weghorst has done an admirable job at times since signing on loan from Burnley but he cannot be considered a long-term option, while Anthony Martial's injury issues have once again precluded him from living up to his potential.

Therefore, the Dutch manager should consider getting rid of the Frenchman for good in the summer, and replacing him with academy starlet Charlie McNeill.

Who is Charlie McNeill?

McNeill has caught the eye in United's academy sides since swapping the blue of Manchester City for the red of United back in 2020, having scored more than 600 goals at youth level during his time with the Citizens.

His first season with the Red Devils saw him register a phenomenal 24 goals and six assists in just 21 appearances in the U18 Premier League, which saw him swiftly promoted to the Premier League 2 despite his age.

The teenage forward played a big part in United's success in the FA Youth Cup last season, as he scored five goals and contributed two assists in just six appearances en route to glory.

McNeill, 19, started to emphasise what he could do against senior opposition this season as he hit three goals and one assist in five Papa Johns' Trophy games, while he was also handed his debut for the first-team in the Europa League, so he is clearly a player on Ten Hag's radar.

While a loan at Newport County in League Two has been less successful, with no goals in nine appearances, the experience of senior football will do him the world of good ahead of returning to United in pre-season.

He will certainly have chances to impress Ten Hag and could potentially step up to replace Martial, who looks certain to leave given he has managed just nine appearances in the top flight so far this campaign.

Former United right-back Paul Parker criticised Martial recently, saying: "He doesn’t deserve to play again for Man Utd. He hasn’t taken his chances and he is showing no consistency at all."

McNeill has certainly shown enough in the academy to suggest he could be a hit in United's first team and Ten Hag should make the bold decision to favour the young Englishman over the disappointing Martial next season.