Manchester United fans react to Paul Pogba's brilliance against Spurs

by Jake Sanders share
20/6/2020 | 12:00pm

He may have been on the pitch for less than half an hour, but Manchester United fans were left thrilled by Paul Pogba’s game-changing contribution in their 1-1 draw at Tottenham on Friday.

Having not started in the Premier League since 30 September, the French midfielder unsurprisingly found himself on the bench in north London.

However, with United trailing 1-0 thanks to Steven Bergwijn’s first-half strike, Pogba was required to perform a rescue act against his former manager Jose Mourinho – and the 2018 World Cup winner did exactly that.

Just 18 minutes into his return, he produced a wonderful piece of skill inside the box – so good in fact, that it forced Eric Dier to bring him down and concede a penalty.

Pogba would have no doubt been keen to take the resulting spot-kick himself, but having already missed four in his United career, the duties were handed over to Bruno Fernandes, who confidently swept home from 12-yards.

There was another moment of Pogba brilliance late on when he produced an exceptional pass to put Marcus Rashford in the clear, although the England striker was stopped in his tracks by Davinson Sanchez – preventing what would have been one of the best assists of the season.

Pogba often splits opinions, but plenty of United fans were delighted with him against Spurs and want to see him starting against Sheffield United on Wednesday.

Check some of the best tweets we found about the Frenchman below.

