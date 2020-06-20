Manchester United fans react to Paul Pogba’s brilliance against Spurs

He may have been on the pitch for less than half an hour, but Manchester United fans were left thrilled by Paul Pogba’s game-changing contribution in their 1-1 draw at Tottenham on Friday.

Having not started in the Premier League since 30 September, the French midfielder unsurprisingly found himself on the bench in north London.

However, with United trailing 1-0 thanks to Steven Bergwijn’s first-half strike, Pogba was required to perform a rescue act against his former manager Jose Mourinho – and the 2018 World Cup winner did exactly that.

Just 18 minutes into his return, he produced a wonderful piece of skill inside the box – so good in fact, that it forced Eric Dier to bring him down and concede a penalty.

Pogba would have no doubt been keen to take the resulting spot-kick himself, but having already missed four in his United career, the duties were handed over to Bruno Fernandes, who confidently swept home from 12-yards.

There was another moment of Pogba brilliance late on when he produced an exceptional pass to put Marcus Rashford in the clear, although the England striker was stopped in his tracks by Davinson Sanchez – preventing what would have been one of the best assists of the season.

Pogba often splits opinions, but plenty of United fans were delighted with him against Spurs and want to see him starting against Sheffield United on Wednesday.

Check some of the best tweets we found about the Frenchman below.

Pogba is on whole different level, always has been IMO — A B (@AshleyLloyd88) June 20, 2020

Definitely. If we started with Pogba, Greenwood & Matic with I firmly believe we would have won it. Ole needs to be braver between now and the end of the season. — Cantona's Collar 🇾🇪 🔰 (@CantonaCollars) June 20, 2020

The Pogba thing is back again!! Never ever once doubted his talent, he is a world class player BUT his attitude and commitment to United is always in doubt? His consistency on the pitch is also an issue , being world class one week then being non existent the next doesn't help? — Jeffthered 🇾🇪 (@jeffthered1) June 20, 2020

Pogba is world class. Make no mistake, turned the game on its head after coming on. #TOTMUN #PL — Daman Mayal🇮🇳 (@damanmayal) June 20, 2020

If Rashford was match sharp we'd have won that game. That ball by Pogba over the top was perfect. — Mark Goldbridge (@markgoldbridge) June 19, 2020

FairPlay this is amazing link up play by United. Pogba looking sharper than ever and that finish by Fernandes was out of this world. 😨👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽 https://t.co/ILqtxt0XhE — Rhys (@_Rhysssss) June 13, 2020