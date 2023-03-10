Manchester United were able to put their embarrassing defeat against Liverpool behind them on Thursday night as they thrashed Real Betis 4-1 at Old Trafford.

Erik ten Hag boldly opted for the same starting side that were dominated at Anfield and his faith paid off, with United now looking comfortable favourites to reach the quarter-finals.

There were goals for Marcus Rashford, Antony, Bruno Fernandes and Wout Weghorst at Old Trafford, with all four attackers responding after some shambolic displays last time out.

However, not every United player returned to their best against the La Liga side, as Fred produced another disappointing display which suggests that he still cannot be trusted as a consistent midfielder for the Red Devils.

As per Sofascore, the former Shakhtar Donetsk man would earn a 6.4/10 rating for his performance against Betis, which was the worst of any United player to start the game.

Fernandes dropped deeper to allow the Brazilian something of a free role at Old Trafford but he looked lost against the Spanish opposition and was perhaps fortunate that his poor performance wasn't taken advantage of by Manuel Pellegrini's side.

During his time on the pitch, Fred would complete just 26/33 passes with a success rate of 79%, which is a decrease from his 30.4 passes and 83.1% average in the Europa League so far this season.

The 30-year-old, who earns £120k-per-week at United, would also fail to contribute a single key pass, successful dribble or cross on Thursday evening, which emphasises just how little he was involved in United's attack, despite Ten Hag's side creating a plethora of chances against Betis.

Fred struggled immensely in the midfield battle, as he committed three fouls and was dribbled past four times, while he also won just three of his 13 ground duels in the game, resulting in a shocking 23% success rate.

Considering he has averaged just one foul and has been dribbled past just 0.8 times per game in the Premier League so far this campaign, it was clear that he was nowhere near his best against Betis.

The Brazil international was criticised by Roy Keane earlier in the season against Brighton for being "all over the place" and it was a similar display from Fred again on Thursday, so it was no surprise to see him subbed by Ten Hag in the latter stages.

It perhaps shows that United should consider dropping Fred for upcoming big games, as a better side might have punished his disappointing display on Thursday night, as Liverpool did last weekend.