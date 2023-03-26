Manchester United would reportedly be willing to trigger the release clause for Celta Viga midfielder Gabri Veiga this summer.

The Lowdown: Veiga profiled

Veiga is just 20 years of age and has enjoyed a meteoric rise over the last 12 months, with his Transfermarkt valuation rocketing from €1.5m to a career-high €30m.

Primarily an attacking midfielder who can also play in a central midfield role, Veiga has made 29 appearances during the current campaign, scoring nine times and registering three assists.

The Spain U21 international has previously been hailed ‘amazing’ by talent scout Jacek Kulig and was linked with a move to Old Trafford last month. The Red Devils were on the lookout for Veiga and were monitoring the player alongside Arsenal and Newcastle last month, and there has now been a further off-field update.

Spanish outlet AS shared an update regarding Veiga in the last 48 hours, citing interest from United. They said that Manchester City and Liverpool have joined the Red Devils, Arsenal and Newcastle in the race for the midfielder, with any of the named clubs willing to pay his €40m (£35.2m) termination clause.

Veiga also appears to have interest from sides in Italy and Spain and could be about to change his representatives ahead of the summer window.

The Verdict: Shrewd move?

Erik ten Hag appears to be on the hunt for a new midfielder and striker this summer, so Veiga could be a player of interest and a possible star in the making, potentially at Old Trafford.

He’s been described as one of the fashionable players in La Liga and is clearly a player in demand, and you could argue that there is room for Veiga in Manchester heading into Ten Hag’s second season.

The United boss has just one out-and-out attacking midfielder on the books in Bruno Fernandes, so Veiga could come in and learn from the Portugal international as he continues to develop. You’d expect he’d also be able to continue featuring regularly in the first-team setup following his successful season with his current employers, with United on course to be playing in four separate competitions once again next season.

He could look to help take the workload off Fernandes at points while also providing Ten Hag with another exciting midfield option, and at just over £35m, a transfer could prove to be a shrewd one both in the sort and long run.