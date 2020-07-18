Man United fans excited to play Leeds next season

Manchester United are set for a nail-biting end to the season as their hunt for a Champions League spot looks likely to be settled on the final day when they clash with Leicester City for the right to play in Europe’s top competition next term.

However, despite the final few weeks of the season looking set to be incredibly exciting for the Red Devils, some supporters are already getting excited about next season, in particular one fixture that has now been set up.

Leeds United have finally had their promotion to the Premier League confirmed, and that has added an extra element to the division next term.

The Yorkshire outfit are historically one of England’s biggest clubs, and throughout their history, they’ve forged great rivalries with a multitude of other sides, including Manchester United.

With only the Pennines separating the two cities, the close proximity between the two teams has led to some bad blood between the two fanbases, and a number of United fans are excited to re-ignite the rivalry.

Another exciting fixture against Dirty LEEDS Chris. It will be a big test for @Kavinphilips to prove hes good if they can keep him. — Malc.Moore52 (@Malcmoore52) July 17, 2020

Be nice to have the rivalry between the 2 great clubs from the 70’s . Manchester United v Leeds United bring it on 👹👹👹 — Rich Moon (@Richard51261467) July 17, 2020

I kind of missed them — Zdravko (@VAnasazi) July 17, 2020

WELCOME BACK TO THE EPL, LEEDS UNITED!!! I’ve waited 16 years for the Pennines derby to be reignited. Can’t wait to watch Ole and the boys tear Bielsa’s team apart next season, both home and away.#MUFC 🔴⚫ — Obi Of Onitsha🇨🇦 (@Uncle_clique) July 17, 2020

While some quipped that they’d actually missed Leeds, others weren’t so kind about the Whites.

Indeed, some fans’ only view on the matter is that the sooner they’re back down in the Championship the better.

While close rivalries are all well and good, Manchester United have enough on their plate already with Liverpool and Man City being the two best teams in the country, so you can understand why they want to be able to ridicule Leeds rather than compete with them.

Hope they go right back down — Paul Wardle (@paulwardle19) July 17, 2020