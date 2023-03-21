Manchester United are reportedly interested in making a move for Porto midfielder and former Liverpool man Marko Grujic in the summer transfer window.

The Lowdown: Grujic impressing for Porto

The 26-year-old has forged an impressive career for himself since failing to properly make the grade under Jurgen Klopp at Anfield, becoming a key man for his current club.

Grujic has now racked up a total of 105 appearances for Porto since arriving in the summer of 2020, proving to be a dominant figure in the middle of the park.

During that time, the Serbian has won one Primeira Liga title, Portuguese Cup and Portuguese League Cup apiece, justifying his move there in the first place.

It could be that Grujic looks for a new challenge in the near future, however, and with his performances catching the eye, a return to England may be on the cards.

That's where United come into play, with an intriguing new transfer update emerging.

The Latest: United eyeing move

According to Telegraf [via Sport Witness], the Red Devils are one of the clubs who are 'seriously enquiring' about the potential signing of Grujic this summer.

Contacts are believed to have 'already been stabilised through intermediaries', with AC Milan also noted as possible suitors in the report.

That being said, it is also stated that Grujic is a 'big fan of Liverpool since childhood' and may not want his decision to join United to be seen as 'disappointing' by Reds supporters.

The Verdict: Liverpool connection an issue?

There is no denying that Grujic has grown hugely as a footballer in recent years, winning 19 caps for Serbia and becoming a more rounded individual than the one who departed Liverpool.

He could be a really shrewd summer signing by United - he once was called the 'best midfielder we have had in the last 20 years' by Hertha Berlin boss Pal Dardai during a loan spell there in 2018 - adding physicality and quality to their midfield.

Not only has Grujic won an average of 2.3 aerial duels and 1.7 tackles per game in the league this season, but he has also enjoyed an 87.3% pass completion rate in the Champions League, showing his ability on the big stage.

The key drawback is the lingering Liverpool issue, however, and while the midfielder wouldn't be directly joining the Red Devils from their arch-rivals this summer, it would still be a controversial piece of business, especially for someone who grew up supporting the Merseysiders.