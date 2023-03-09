Manchester United could see their potential Qatari investors walk away from a possible deal to take over the club if the price is not right.

Who could take over Manchester United?

Last month saw a deadline pass for interested parties to put forward their proposed offers for the Premier League giants and it is believed a Qatari-based party were one of the parties.

It is said the Glazer family are potentially looking to bring in at least £6bn if they are to sell the club but that could potentially prove an issue for the Qatari group.

There are a number of different interested bidders, but it has become apparent those from Qatar have got a limit as to how much they want to pay.

Speaking on Sky Sports News, reporter Kaveh Solhekol has claimed the party would be willing to walkway from the potential takeover of the club if the Glazer family demand too high of a price:

"We all know that the Qataris want to buy Manchester United. The question is, how much do they want to buy Manchester United?

"And the information we have today is that they will not be reckless when it comes to how much they spend on trying to buy United. And if the price is not right, they will walk away from the deal."

Will the Qatari's walk away from the Man United takeover?

What is interesting to hear is Solhekol has suggested United could be worth in the region of £3.5bn going against the New York stock exchange.

However, it is apparent the current owners are looking for a much higher figure than that with reports claiming they could look for up to £7bn.

So it could well come down to whether there will be any room for negotiation between the Glazers and the Qatari-based investors over potentially finding a middle ground.

What is also worth noting is the bid from Qatar was not the only proposal received last month with the likes of Sir Jim Ratcliffe showing his interest in the club.

Given there appears to be a significant difference in the valuation between the proposed buyers and sellers, it could cast doubt over the likely hope among fans that this can be resolved before the summer.

Certainly, the prospect of one potential investor walking away from a deal will not make good reading for United fans with the Glazers still possibly open to keeping the club, according to reports.