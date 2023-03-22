Manchester United have held a meeting with the representatives of AS Monaco defender Axel Disasi, according to journalist Santi Aouna.

The Lowdown: Disasi profiled

Disasi is 25 years of age who is primarily a centre-back but can also turn out as a right-back if required.

The Frenchman joined Monaco from Stade Reims back in 2020 and has gone on to make 119 appearances for his current employers – 39 of which have come during the current campaign.

As per WhoScored, Disasi has averaged a Ligue 1 match rating of 6.90/10 this season, making more interceptions and clearances than any of his current teammates, with his average score above Lisandro Martinez, Raphael Varane, Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof.

He has also made three senior appearances for France, one of which came as a substitute in the World Cup final, and is valued at a career-high €25m by Transfermarkt.

The Latest: Talks held

Aouna took to Twitter in the last 48 hours to share what he’s heard on Disasi and a possible move to Old Trafford. The journalist said that ‘an appointment took place about two weeks ago between the player's entourage and Manchester United’.

He added that Monaco would be ‘ready to sell’ in the region of €50m (£43.8m), however, ‘other’ Premier League clubs also appear to be keen.

The Verdict: Needed?

Disasi appears to be at the peak of his powers, so a move to Old Trafford could be a shrewd one for all involved. It looks as if Maguire and Lindelof could both end up leaving the club this summer, with Erik ten Hag reportedly giving the green light to exits for the defenders to make space in his squad, while also freeing up funds.

Therefore, should the pair depart over the coming months, bringing in someone like Disasi could be needed to rival Varane and Martinez in Ten Hag’s second season in charge.

The Monaco man has been praised for his 'insane strength and power' by journalist Eduardo Hagn, while talent scout Jacek Kulig has also previously lauded him as being 'dominant', attributes that could help him adjust to life in the Premier League. He would also possess a goalscoring threat after scoring 11 times for Monaco, two of which have come in the Europa League this season.

A transfer could well be one to keep an eye on heading into the summer, and with United also prioritising a new forward and midfielder, it could be another extremely busy transfer window, potentially under new owners.