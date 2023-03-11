Manchester United's revival under Erik ten Hag this season has been extremely impressive at times but if the 7-0 defeat against Liverpool last weekend highlighted anything, it was the lack of depth available to the Dutch manager.

Should Manchester United sell Scott McTominay?

Signings such as Lisandro Martinez and Casemiro have played a huge part in United's side so far this term but they cannot be expected to play in every game, especially when a quadruple is still mathematically on the cards for Ten Hag's side so late in the season.

Unfortunately for the former Ajax boss, he has little option but to start Casemiro in every important game, due to the lack of quality replacements in the middle of the park.

Scott McTominay is arguably the prime example of a player who has outstayed his welcome at Old Trafford, and Ten Hag should look to replace him with a better option in the summer.

The Scotland international has been at United since the age of five but 21 years on and he is still warming the bench for the majority of match days, with just 810 minutes of Premier League action under his belt this season.

His rare appearances in the top flight have also emphasised why he needs to leave Old Trafford in the summer, with WhoScored awarding him a shocking 6.44 rating for his performances, which ranks him as the 20th-best player in Ten Hag's squad.

The 26-year-old, who earns £60k-per-week, started alongside Fred in the midfield for United's 2-1 home loss against Brighton early in the season and faced criticism from former captain Roy Keane for his performance on Sky Sports.

Keane said (via Manchester Evening News):

"The decision-making and the football intelligence, in particular from Fred — and I've said this for a long time — Fred and McTominay are not good enough.

"They won't get Manchester United back competing at the top. We see it week in, week out. [They are] not up to it."

Despite primarily being a defensive midfielder, McTominay ranks 10th for tackles, 13th for interceptions and 12th for blocks per game this season, compared to Casemiro who ranks first, second and sixth in the same metrics.

This emphasises that the academy graduate is not an adequate deputy for the former Real Madrid man in United's midfield, and if Ten Hag wants to enjoy similar success next season without having to play the Brazilian in every game, he should end McTominay's 21-year stay at Old Trafford.