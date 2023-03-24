Manchester United appear to have made an approach over a potential summer move for Chelsea loanee Joao Felix.

The Lowdown: Felix at Stamford Bridge

Felix was linked with a move to Old Trafford earlier in the year but made the move to London until the end of the season after United refused to pay the €11m (£9.69m) loan fee plus wages.

The 23-year-old actually extended his contract with Atletico Madrid through to 2027 before joining Chelsea and didn’t get off to the best of starts in England. The attacker was sent off on his debut against Fulham but did score on his return from suspension against West Ham. In total, Felix has made nine appearances for the Blues, scoring twice and turning out as a second striker, left-winger and attacking midfielder under Graham Potter.

As mentioned, United could have been his destination earlier in the year, and it looks as if the club are still keen on a possible transfer.

Sports Witness relayed an update from journalist Sergio Picos regarding Felix, where United received a mention.

He said that United have ‘asked’ about Felix ahead of the summer transfer window, should he not end up staying at Chelsea, saying that the number seven shirt at Old Trafford ‘might not be a bad fit’ for Felix, who shares the same agency as the former United forward.

Chelsea appear to be keen on keeping Felix, however, it is believed that they are unwilling to commit to a huge investment in the region of €100m at this moment in time.

The Verdict: Look elsewhere?

A new striker is one of United’s transfer priorities this summer, and although Felix can play in a range of attacking roles and has been hailed as a ‘world class‘ player by Atletico chief executive Miguel Angel Gil Marin, alternative targets could be better suited under Erik ten Hag over the coming months.

Victor Osimhen has been heavily linked with a move to Manchester and is an out-and-out centre-forward who has been a prolific goal scorer for Napoli this season. He has netted 25 times in 29 appearances, whereas Felix has scored 34 times in 131 games for his parent club Atletico Madrid.

Osimhen has been labelled as a 'beast' by members of the media, so could prove to be a better signing than Felix in regards to what United need right now, with Anthony Martial potentially on the way out of the club and Wout Weghorst only on loan until the summer.