Kingsley Coman could bring a winner’s mentality to Old Trafford

Manchester United have gone seven years without winning a Premier League title, the club’s longest dry-spell since the league’s rebrand in 1992.

It’s no secret that many believe that the big issue at the club is a weakened mentality since the departure of Sir Alex Ferguson, with Gary Neville or Roy Keane seemingly ranting about that exact issue on Sky Sports every couple of weeks or so.

United seem to be getting back on track when it comes to talent on the pitch, they’ve won six of their first eight league games since the restart, and one player they’re reportedly looking into signing could help bring back the winning mentality that has seemingly been lacking.

The Athletic have reported that the Red Devils are looking into the possibility of bringing in Kingsley Coman as an alternative to Jadon Sancho.

On face value, Coman doesn’t look to be as good as Sancho, the Frenchman has 26 fewer goal contributions in the league than the Dortmund star this term, but despite that, the 24-year-old can bring something that Sancho may not have.

Indeed, the Bayern man may not score or assist as much as the England international, but it’s impossible to deny the fact that he is a born winner.

Coman has won eight league titles in a row throughout his spells with PSG, Juventus and Bayern Munich, and being in a title-winning dressing room that often is bound to breed a winning mentality.

The winger has what it takes to play a part in a title-winning side, and that could be huge in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s quest to lead United back to glory in the coming years.

If Coman can come in and bring that sort of attitude to the squad, it could be huge for the Red Devils.