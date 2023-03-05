Manchester United could be without one of their major players when they face Liverpool at Anfield on Sunday afternoon.

What's the latest Manchester United injury news?

The Red Devils are sweating over the fitness of one of their key players according to the Daily Mail, who reported late on Saturday that Raphael Varane will undergo a fitness test ahead of today's clash.

It's understood that the French defender has been complaining of leg pain following the Carabao Cup final and will duly be assessed on Sunday.

As a result, both Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof - who started against West Ham United - are now on standby should they be needed alongside Lisandro Martinez.

How good has Varane been for Manchester United?

If Varane cannot take to the field in Merseyside today it will undoubtedly come as a big blow to their chances of sealing all three points.

Indeed, the former Real Madrid man has been a colossus at the heart of the United defence this term, establishing one of the finest partnerships in the league alongside Martinez.

Remarkably, the 'Golden Triangle' - as dubbed by Alex Turk - that consists of Varane, Martinez and Casemiro, have only started together on eight occasions this term.

However, when that happens, Erik ten Hag's men often win.

During those matches, they have not lost a single game and haven't conceded more than once in a match.

In fact, while they are on the pitch together, they haven't conceded from open player either, with penalties from Jorginho, Robert Lewandowski and a free-kick from Michael Olise being the only strikes to have breached their imposing spine.

Furthermore, Varane's 3.9 clearances per game are higher than anyone else in Ten Hag's squad while he ranks in the top five for accurate passes (87%).

That indicates the 29-year-old isn't just a no-nonsense old-school centre half, but he is also capable of picking out a teammate and bringing the ball forward from defence; very much a modern trait.

Liverpool have more than had their problems this term, but United will need to be at their best defensively if they are to stop the threatening duo of Mohamed Salah and Darwin Nunez this afternoon.

The effervescent pairing have scored a combined 32 times this term and without Varane in tow, it could be a tricky afternoon for United.

Thus, will all of the above in mind, it will no doubt be incredibly worrying news for Ten Hag and indeed supporters that they may well be without their influential £34m man.