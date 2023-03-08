Manchester United striker Wout Weghorst has offered an explanation to the fans after being spotted tapping the Anfield tunnel sign before Sunday's derby.

The Red Devils had a weekend to forget after tasting such a heavy defeat to their bitter rivals, however, there has been an awful lot of fallout from the game.

And one of the issues to come out of the defeat was their new striker, Weghorst, being caught tapping the 'This is Anfield' sign before stepping out of the tunnel, a video of which can be seen below.

Although it did appear the Dutch forward had intentionally tapped the sign, he has since hit out at the reports suggesting he was trying to put off his fellow countryman Virgil van Dijk.

“From the national team, I know that Virgil always touches that sign and I went to stop him touching it to try and wind him up before the game," he said.

“As a child I always supported FC Twente, and as a proud player now for Manchester United, my dedication to this incredible club can never be questioned."

But the explanation has not been welcomed by all United fans with many taking to social media to share their frustrations towards the 30-year-old striker.

The post from the Dutchman was relayed on Twitter by journalist Samuel Luckhurst and the best of the reactions can be found below…