Manchester United striker Wout Weghorst was seen holding back his emotions on Thursday night after the Dutchman scored his first goal in front of the Old Trafford crowd.

After a dreadful weekend in the Premier League for the Red Devils, United were able to bounce back in style in the Europa League with a resounding 4-1 victory over Real Betis.

And the Dutch striker was able to get his name on the scoresheet after a few days in which he made the headlines for reasons his actions before the game at Anfield.

Prior to kick-off against Liverpool, Weghorst was captured by the cameras tapping the 'This is Anfield' sign whilst walking out of the tunnel.

The 30-year-old has since offered an explanation, however, the crowd at Old Trafford serenaded him as he walked off the pitch following the final whistle.

Weghorst had only found the back of the net once before the game on Thursday night and that came away from home against Nottingham Forest in the Carabao Cup.

However, he was clearly left emotional at full-time on Thursday and footage of his reception from the fans was relayed on Twitter. The best of the reaction can be seen below...