It was Ole Gunnar Solskjær’s first full season with Manchester United, having joined the club in December 2018 after the sacking of Jose Mourinho.

The club sent big during the summer transfer window, breaking the world record on Harry Maguire as the most expensive defender in the world – as well as spending a further £65 million on Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Daniel James.

United finished last season in sixth place, and five points off of a Champions League spot – and would have set out their aims to secure Champions League football this season, given that the club has only finished in the top four twice since Sir Alex Ferguson’s departure in at the end of the 2012/13 season.

It would be a tough challenge, with Liverpool and Manchester City setting the bar for the standards and quality needed to contest at the top – as well as clubs like Tottenham and Arsenal investing heavily to contend for those same places, so just how well did Manchester United do?