Marcus Rashford dubs Juan Mata “Insta Bully”

With no Premier League action until at leas the end of April, Manchester United players currently are having to keep themselves fit at home.

And it seems midfielder Nemanja Matic is making a big effort to stay in shape, declaring on his Instagram that “every day is a gym day”, while once again reminding supporters to stay at home.

However, team-mate Juan Mata wasn’t buying it, with the Spaniard cheekily declaring that Matic has been doing an “old trick” by sticking on his gym wear and taking a photo, before spending the rest of the day chilling out on the sofa.

Who knows if there’s any truth to that, but Marcus Rashford was quick to stick up for the Serbian by dubbing Mata an “Insta bully” for his pop at the towering midfielder.

It’s good to see United’s players are still keeping each other’s spirits up during this time and seemingly working hard to keep themselves in shape.

Will Matic be at Old Trafford next season?

Yes Vote No Vote

Hopefully the Red Devils, who are currently three points away from fourth place in the Premier League, will reap the rewards once football starts up again.

Hilariously obscure Premier League players – Can you name them all?

World Class score: 95% | Expert score: 80% | Veteran score: 65% | Intermediate score: 45% | Amateur score: 30% | Try Again: 5%

1 of 22 Can you name the player? Djamel Belmadi Ali Benardbia Nabil Bentaleb Rachid Ghezzal

Meanwhile, the latest on Mason Greenwood has Man United fans fuming.