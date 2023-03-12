Manchester United were unable to put aside their Premier League nightmare from last week, as they were held to a 0-0 draw against relegation candidates Southampton.

Whilst on the surface that may seem a poor result, given Casemiro's 34th-minute straight red reducing Erik ten Hag's Red Devils to ten men, they did well not to concede.

In the end, it became quite an open encounter in which either team could have won, making a draw a reasonably fair result.

However, that's not to suggest that the hosts did not have the chances to bury the game regardless of its state, as the usually lethal Marcus Rashford suffered from one of his poorest displays all season.

The Manchester-born marksman had scored 14 in the league this season and had only failed to score in two of his last ten. This compounds to make the performance even more underwhelming.

How did Marcus Rashford play against Southampton?

Featuring for the full game, the 25-year-old earned the worst rating of anyone on the pitch other than the dismissed Brazilian midfielder.

From his 90 minutes, he could only muster 41 touches, which resulted in zero key passes and just one shot all game, via Sofascore.

His frustrations were only exacerbated as the game wore on, and Rashford became more desperate to try something different in the hopes it might bear fruit. As such he would lose possession 17 times whilst being unsuccessful in both of his attempted dribbles.

In what arguably outlined the apex of his misery today, the English forward attempted to buy himself a way to victory with a shameless dive. Racing through on goal he was challenged by the goalkeeper, who upon attempting to round him threw himself to the ground despite there being a clear distance between the two.

Unsurprisingly the shout was waved away, but many felt he was fortunate to escape a further reprimand. Even journalist Kyle Bonn suggested so on Twitter: "Marcus Rashford with a miserably blatant dive. That's very, very poor from the Man United attacker. Incredible that he's gotten away without a booking."

Although Casemiro's red card might be the most high-profile of the events from the match, it has been somewhat debated as to how aggressive he initially intended to be with his admittedly overzealous challenge on Carlos Alcaraz. It was foolish, but it was not nasty.

Meanwhile, Rashford attempted to cheat his way to victory, and for someone who has won the hearts of many this season, he will likely have let them down especially.