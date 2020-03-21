Man United fans swoon over Marcus Rashford

Premier League football may not be around until April 30th at the soonest, but fans are still thinking about their favourite teams and players.

That is no different with Manchester United supporters, as one fan has asked people to describe Marcus Rashford with one word.

It is safe to say that the 22-year-old is a popular figure among supporters when looking at the replies.

Having come through United’s famed academy, Rashford has already made 201 appearances for the first-team, which is impressive considering his fairly tender age.

He has shown himself to be a real handful, averaging 1.1 key passes and 2 dribbles per Premier League game this season.

This level of effectiveness is reflected in the replies to the tweet, which include him being called “generational” and “exceptional”.

Generational — I’m MADE (@ogunmad_e) March 20, 2020

A ronaldoesqe player — xy (@rizzzyyyyyyyyyy) March 20, 2020

Raw talent 👌 — Ayo 🌠 (@Faruq_Ayo11) March 20, 2020

Phenomenal — SHEYIFUNMI (@cartersheyi1) March 20, 2020

Exceptional — Onyekabu Ikechukwu (@onyekabup) March 20, 2020

Prodigy — Capt Jargo ⚓ (@CaptJargo) March 20, 2020

However, it is his prolificacy in front of goal that stands out for many, as he already has a total of 64 goals and 31 assists.

Looking at this season, in particular, the England international has an impressive return of 18 goals and four assists from 26 starts and four substitute appearances across all competitions before getting injured.

With this in mind, plenty of fans will be looking forward to when they get to see him banging in goals for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side once again.

Prolific — ENIYAN JANKON (@Leksyded16) March 20, 2020

Lethal — Commercial Architect 👑 (@King__Bold) March 20, 2020

Prolific — Ada mbaitoli (@slimlopez) March 20, 2020

