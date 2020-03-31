 Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Man Utd fans unhappy as Mason Greenwood misses out

by Christy Malyan @ChristyMalyan share
2 minute read 31/3/2020 | 04:00pm

Goal’s NxGn 2020 award winners have been announced, with the football website running the rule over the best teenage talents in the beautiful game.

Real Madrid’s Rodrygo was the winner in the men’s category, with Barcelona youngster Ansu Fati coming second and Manchester United’s Mason Greenwood placing third.

It’s an impressive achievement considering he only made his Premier League debut around 12 months ago, but some United fans aren’t happy with the 18-year-old’s final ranking.

In fairness, Greenwood has scored 14 goals in all competitions this season – including five in the Premier League – whereas Rodrygo’s bagged nine and Fati’s netted five.

The game isn’t all about goals, of course, but that’s perhaps why some Red Devils fans are claiming that a bias towards La Liga’s top clubs has pushed Greenwood down to third, with several declaring the United forward is better than his Barcelona and Real Madrid counter-parts.

Here’s a look at what United fans have been saying on Twitter…

Who is the bigger prospect?

Mason Greenwood

Mason Greenwood

Ansu Fati

Ansu Fati

Rodrygo

Rodrygo

Meanwhile, Man United are confident of landing a record-breaking transfer deal this summer.

