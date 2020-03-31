Man Utd fans unhappy as Mason Greenwood misses out

Goal’s NxGn 2020 award winners have been announced, with the football website running the rule over the best teenage talents in the beautiful game.

Real Madrid’s Rodrygo was the winner in the men’s category, with Barcelona youngster Ansu Fati coming second and Manchester United’s Mason Greenwood placing third.

It’s an impressive achievement considering he only made his Premier League debut around 12 months ago, but some United fans aren’t happy with the 18-year-old’s final ranking.

In fairness, Greenwood has scored 14 goals in all competitions this season – including five in the Premier League – whereas Rodrygo’s bagged nine and Fati’s netted five.

The game isn’t all about goals, of course, but that’s perhaps why some Red Devils fans are claiming that a bias towards La Liga’s top clubs has pushed Greenwood down to third, with several declaring the United forward is better than his Barcelona and Real Madrid counter-parts.

Here’s a look at what United fans have been saying on Twitter…

Robbed of 1st but we take 3rd and go again — ‘ (@UtdChart) March 31, 2020

It’s wild how much false credibility you get for playing in La Liga.. — ً (@utdrobbo) March 31, 2020

behind them 2 frauds in la liga — (@PathT0Glory) March 31, 2020

He’s literally better than both — Kian (@crosstheuniverz) March 31, 2020

Mason Greenwood scored more goals than the other two combined. He definitely has a higher ceiling than these two frauds. — MikeScofield (@MikaelScofield_) March 31, 2020

Who is the bigger prospect?

Mason Greenwood Vote Ansu Fati Vote Rodrygo Vote

Greenwood > rodyrgo> ansu fati — G R E E Z Y (@Utdgreezy) March 31, 2020

The only reason Rodrygo and Ansu Fati finished above him is because they play for Madrid and Barca. — S.B.Kori (@Pegasus_Kid_III) March 31, 2020

Very unfair considering Greenwood is so much better than Fati and Rodrygo. But I expect nothing less since playing at Barcelona and Real Madrid make a better choice for the award even if it is undeserved. — ™ (@TheFergusonCode) March 31, 2020

Meanwhile, Man United are confident of landing a record-breaking transfer deal this summer.