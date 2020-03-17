Mason Greenwood moves into world’s top 50 most valuable CFs

Mason Greenwood burst onto the scene at Man United in 2019 shortly after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer handed him his Premier League debut towards the end of the 2018/19 season.

An impressive first start against Cardiff City on the final day of the same season hinted that a more prominent first team role beckoned and that has since proven to be the case, with Greenwood making 22 league appearances so far in the 2019/20 season.

The progress he has made hasn’t gone unnoticed either.

Popular football website Transfermarkt recently updated their player valuations and Greenwood was one of the big market movers as he moved into the top 50 most valuable strikers in world football.

In September 2019 his value stood at just £7.2m, but more than six months later he now boasts a value of £28.8m, which puts him level with Gonzalo Higuain and just shy of Barcelona’s Luis Suarez.

That in itself speaks volumes about his meteoric rise in the past twelve months, and there have been a handful of landmark moments along the way.

Here, Football FanCast look at three of those…

First Premier League goal

The first Premier League goal is one of the biggest reference points in any budding striker’s career.

It was a case of lucky 13 for Greenwood as he scored on his 13th appearance for the Red Devils in a 3-3 draw against Sheffield United.

The teenager arrived to meet a delicious cross from Marcus Rashford and stabbed home to draw the visitors level.

Four more goals have since been added to his tally with strikes against Everton, Newcastle, Norwich and Watford – the latter a delightful finish which tickled the underside of the bar on its way in.

New Man United contract

Greenwood was rewarded for his excellent progress with a new deal in October 2019, penning terms until 2023 with the option to extend for a further year.

That he has since made four further Premier League starts proves his contract reflected his increasing importance and seniority.

Given the nature of the sport and his level of promise, it wouldn’t be a surprise if Greenwood was in talks over a new deal within the next twelve months.

First England U21 goal

Talk of a surprise inclusion in the England squad for Euro 2020 has become part of the media narrative in recent weeks amid the injuries to Harry Kane and Marcus Rashford, but it would be a huge step for him to take given he’s made just four appearances for the U21s.

And it took the United starlet until his fourth appearance to score his first goal during a 2-1 defeat against the Netherlands.

It’s a landmark of note but bigger things beckon for Greenwood at both club and international level.