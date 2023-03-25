Manchester United have joined the race to sign Chelsea midfielder Mateo Kovacic this summer, according to reports.

The Lowdown: Uncertain future

The Premier League playmaker has now entered the final 18 months of his contract at Stamford Bridge and having not yet put pen to paper on an extension, is facing an uncertain future in the capital.

CBS journalist Ben Jacobs recently reported that the Blues have had a change of heart and would like to keep the 28-year-old beyond this season after initially being willing to let him leave, but their stance could always change again after what happened in January.

Graham Potter’s outfit sanctioned the sale of Jorginho to Arsenal which was a move that came completely out of the blue and there’s no reason why they wouldn’t do the same again should a respectable offer be put on the table for the Croatian.

The Latest: Man Utd eyeing Kovacic

According to 90min, Manchester United have ‘joined’ their rivals Manchester City and Liverpool in the hunt to sign Kovacic ahead of the 2023/24 campaign.

The Red Devils are ‘looking to upgrade’ their central options over the summer and have spotted an ‘opportunity’ to land the midfielder at Chelsea.

The Blues star is believed to ‘fit the profile’ of what the club are looking to recruit and is of ‘active interest’ to the hierarchy, not to mention that Erik Ten Hag views him a ‘consummate professional’.

The Linz native and his agents are currently ‘weighing up options’ with his contract talks having ‘not yet progressed’ beyond initial stages and it’s claimed that there is a ‘possibility’ of him remaining in England.

The Verdict: McTominay replacement?

United are reportedly willing to sell Scott McTominay at the end of the season so should he depart, Kovacic would be the perfect replacement to put pen to paper at Old Trafford.

The Nike-sponsored star is naturally stronger making the magic happen in the final third having registered 44 assists and netted 24 goals throughout his career, as per Transfermarkt, alongside ranking in the 97th percentile for most progressive passes per game.

Chelsea’s maestro also offers excellent flexibility with his ability to operate in seven different positions, including anywhere across the midfield, whilst holding leadership qualities having captained his side on several occassions.

Finally, Kovacic has been dubbed a ‘catalyst’ by journalist Josh Bunting and he would be a wonderfully experienced player to slot into the midfield in Manchester.