Mino Raiola discusses Paul Pogba’s future

Mino Raiola has been discussing the future of Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba, as reported by Marca.

What did he say?

The Frenchman’s agent had not long finished speaking about the club he is keen to have a client involved with, saying: “I definitely want to take a great player to Real Madrid, and I will try to do so this summer.”

His attention soon switched directly to Pogba and he followed up his previous comment by saying: “Paul is going through a tough time. However, let’s be clear, because in England they are very sensitive, Pogba is only focusing on bringing a great end to the season with Manchester United.

“He wants to come back into the team and ensure that United can reach the Champions League.”

Raiola was coy when talking about Pogba’s future: “You can never say what will happen, today we just don’t know.”

“At this moment, the only things that matter are the club and the team.

“Then, after, we can see what is possible; there was great interest in him last year, but it wasn’t possible. We’ll see what happens.”

Annoying

Seeing Raiola coming out with comments of this nature will surely be a source of annoyance for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and plenty of others associated with United, whether they are fans or staff.

Pogba has only managed six starts and two substitute appearances for United so far this term, due to injury, which will have been frustrating for the manager as he aims to get the Red Devils back onto European football’s top table.

There were poitive signs on the World Cup winner’s Instagram on Thursday, as he posted a video of him training at home with his teammate Victor Lindelof.

For a comment like this to come out so soon after the video was posted surely taints the point being made about his desire to get back onto the pitch and represent the club.

Meanwhile, Romelu Lukaku has been speaking about Solskjaer.