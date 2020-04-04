Man Utd fans will love Odion Ighalo’s response

It seems the lack of football action is starting to get to Manchester United’s January signing Odion Ighalo.

I’m officially bored 🤦🏾‍♂️I miss football 😊 — Odion Jude Ighalo (@ighalojude) April 3, 2020

The Nigerian international posted on Twitter to express his boredom, and that soon transpired into becoming an ad hoc Q&A in the replies section.

One Twitter user asked him to reveal what he loves about his new club, and Ighalo gave a simple one-word reply: Everything.

Everything — Odion Jude Ighalo (@ighalojude) April 3, 2020

Ighalo’s arrival at Old Trafford in January certainly raised a few eyebrows, not least because the deal took place in the final hours of the winter transfer window.

However, the 30-year-old has been an effective addition when called upon. He’s already grabbed four goals and one assist for the Red Devils, scoring twice in the Europa League and bagging a brace against Derby County in the FA Cup.

Who knows how long we’ll be waiting for the Premier League to start up again, but it seems Ighalo is eager to get back to serving the club he loves so much as soon as possible.