Shanghai Shenhua are offering Manchester United loanee Odion Ighalo a two-year contract extension that will be worth £400,000-a-week, according to Sky Sports.
It is suggested that they want to reward him for his form at Old Trafford, with the proposed deal set to keep him at the Chinese Super League club until 2024, but he is said to be waiting to see if he receives a permanent offer from United before making his decision.
The report has got plenty of United fans talking about whether or not they think the Nigeria international will choose to stay with them.
Shanghai Shenhua have offered Odion Ighalo a two year extension worth more than £400,000 a week #mulive [sky]
— utdreport (@utdreport) March 26, 2020
BBC Sport have previously reported how Ighalo being able to play for the Red Devils is allowing him to live out his “dream”.
The 30-year-old has made a positive impact since coming in, recording four goals and an assist from just three starts and five substitute appearances across all competitions.
Fans are hoping that he can stick around past the current season to add to what he has already achieved in his short time at the club.
If he chooses us its true love
— Fruno Bernandes (@UTD_JY) March 26, 2020
Scenes if Iggy chooses United despite a big pay cut
— Vedant Sarkhot (@Vedant_92) March 26, 2020
He’ll still end up staying 😁 pic.twitter.com/p3jGU2STEe
— Shaun 🐨 (@_utdshaun) March 26, 2020
If he picks us this will go down as the best love story ever
— BrunoSZN (@_BrunoSZN_) March 26, 2020
This is a test of true love. I believe Uncle Odion will stay (if offered a contract by United)
— Bainsy. (@UtdBainsy) March 26, 2020
if he turns that contract down we need to give him a statue outside Old Trafford 😂Nigerian R9 🔴
— UnitedLad🏴🇬🇧 (@UnitedLad97) March 26, 2020
While there is hope from many that he will stay, there are also those fans who believe that amount of money will simply be too much for the striker to turn down.
Loyalty isn’t exactly the most common trait in football in the modern day, with a plethora of players following their wallets, so Ighalo wouldn’t be blamed too much for doing the same.
One fan has suggested that if United do miss out on Ighalo, they should go for RB Leipzig striker Timo Werner, who United are set to battle for, as reported by The Evening Standard.
If Shenhua’s offer of £400,000/week truly means all of £400,000 is received in the account on a weekly basis, you’d be truly dense upstairs to expect @ighalojude to turn it down.
— john KJ idehai (@kj_hova) March 26, 2020
He should go get the money while he is getting on he won’t play at all next season
— IsaacUTD🔴🏴 (@isaac_utd) March 26, 2020
Oh well we’ll tale Werner then
— 1Unitedtillidie (@1Unitedtillidie) March 26, 2020
Meanwhile, Marcus Rashford sent a message to one of United’s big transfer targets.