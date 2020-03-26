Man United fans react to Odion Ighalo report

Shanghai Shenhua are offering Manchester United loanee Odion Ighalo a two-year contract extension that will be worth £400,000-a-week, according to Sky Sports.

Is life under Gold and Sullivan really that bad? Maybe this quiz will change your minds, West Ham fans…

1 of 15 How much did West Ham pay to sign Jordan Hugill from Preston North End? £10m £5m £12.5m £2.5m

It is suggested that they want to reward him for his form at Old Trafford, with the proposed deal set to keep him at the Chinese Super League club until 2024, but he is said to be waiting to see if he receives a permanent offer from United before making his decision.

The report has got plenty of United fans talking about whether or not they think the Nigeria international will choose to stay with them.

Shanghai Shenhua have offered Odion Ighalo a two year extension worth more than £400,000 a week #mulive [sky] — utdreport (@utdreport) March 26, 2020

BBC Sport have previously reported how Ighalo being able to play for the Red Devils is allowing him to live out his “dream”.

The 30-year-old has made a positive impact since coming in, recording four goals and an assist from just three starts and five substitute appearances across all competitions.

Watch Manchester United Videos With StreamFootball.tv Below

Fans are hoping that he can stick around past the current season to add to what he has already achieved in his short time at the club.

If he chooses us its true love — Fruno Bernandes (@UTD_JY) March 26, 2020

Scenes if Iggy chooses United despite a big pay cut — Vedant Sarkhot (@Vedant_92) March 26, 2020

He’ll still end up staying 😁 pic.twitter.com/p3jGU2STEe — Shaun 🐨 (@_utdshaun) March 26, 2020

If he picks us this will go down as the best love story ever — BrunoSZN (@_BrunoSZN_) March 26, 2020

This is a test of true love. I believe Uncle Odion will stay (if offered a contract by United) — Bainsy. (@UtdBainsy) March 26, 2020

if he turns that contract down we need to give him a statue outside Old Trafford 😂Nigerian R9 🔴 — UnitedLad🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🇬🇧 (@UnitedLad97) March 26, 2020

While there is hope from many that he will stay, there are also those fans who believe that amount of money will simply be too much for the striker to turn down.

Loyalty isn’t exactly the most common trait in football in the modern day, with a plethora of players following their wallets, so Ighalo wouldn’t be blamed too much for doing the same.

Should Man United battle to keep Ighalo?

Yes Vote No Vote

One fan has suggested that if United do miss out on Ighalo, they should go for RB Leipzig striker Timo Werner, who United are set to battle for, as reported by The Evening Standard.

If Shenhua’s offer of £400,000/week truly means all of £400,000 is received in the account on a weekly basis, you’d be truly dense upstairs to expect @ighalojude to turn it down. — john KJ idehai (@kj_hova) March 26, 2020

He should go get the money while he is getting on he won’t play at all next season — IsaacUTD🔴🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@isaac_utd) March 26, 2020

Oh well we’ll tale Werner then — 1Unitedtillidie (@1Unitedtillidie) March 26, 2020

Meanwhile, Marcus Rashford sent a message to one of United’s big transfer targets.