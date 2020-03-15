Man Utd keeping Ighalo may halt Mason Greenwood progression

According to the Mirror, Manchester United have been told the price they’ll have to pay in order to sign striker Odion Ighalo on a permanent basis from Shanghai Shenhua this summer.

It’s thought the Chinese Super League outfit will demand £15m as they are keen to garner as much money as possible following his impressive displays at Old Trafford.

Shanghai only paid £5.27m for him last year from second-tier side CC Yatai, so they’d be making a considerable profit on his sale should the Red Devils choose to do so.

In addition, it is claimed that United do indeed have an option to buy on the 30-year-old, although no fee was set in stone after his temporary switch on deadline day.

It’ll be on Ed Woodward and co to sanction this one come to the end of the season.

Ighalo has made an immediate impact in Manchester already, scoring four goals from just 318 minutes of game time, via Transfermarkt.

These have all been crucial strikes that have contributed to their progression in both the FA Cup and the Champions League, so if he manages to keep impressing – provided the season resumes at some point – then it would only make sense for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to hand him more of an opportunity going forward, but this would only spell bad news for one of their brightest talents.

Mason Greenwood is most likely to feel the effect of such a move this summer as the report also claims United are scouring the transfer market for other strikers.

Solskjaer also has Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial at his disposal, but given his system, there can only be one man to lead the line each week.

The 18-year-old is still very raw with heaps of potential having once been likened to Robin van Persie, yet despite this, he may find it hard to garner a regular spot if Ighalo plus another were to join the Red Devils this summer.

And in other news, Man Utd set for another contract disaster with Daniel James…