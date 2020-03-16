Manchester United boss Solskjaer outlines his philosophy

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has outlined his strategy for Manchester United, insisting that the club have to play attacking football under his management, per The Manchester Evening News.

What’s the word?

United have been in excellent form in recent weeks, prior to the suspension of the Premier League.

They have gone 11 games without defeat in all competitions, beating the likes of Manchester City, twice, and Chelsea, while thumping LASK 5-0 in their most recent outings, in the Europa League.

And he has revealed what he expects from his players, with United aiming to qualify for the Champions League; they are currently fifth, three points behind Chelsea.

He said: “I am always going to be demanding that when we’ve got the ball, we will try to make the most of it. Pass forward, run forward, and be that type of football team.

“City made it hard for us. Of course if they’d let us have 70 per cent possession, I’d take it. They won’t let you but there are loads of other teams who will let you have 70 per cent possession and we are getting players in that can play that style as well.

“You can see for example Odion (Ighalo), he is that style of striker we’ve missed. That is the type of striker you need in that system, that way of playing.

“Of course we are always going to try to evolve and be better and better. I’d like a team to have control of the game but you have to be able to attack quickly when you have the ball.”

Finally working

United endured a tough start to the season.

After beating Chelsea 4-0 on the opening weekend, they endured an inconsistent run, losing to Crystal Palace, West Ham United, and Newcastle United.

However, they have turned a corner under Solskjaer now, and appear to have finally clicked.

The January signings of Ighalo and Bruno Fernandes have boosted the squad – Ighalo has scored four goals in eight games, while the Portugal international has scored three and registered four assists.

United are scoring goals, too, with 10 in their previous three.

The suspension of the league has not come at a good time, but Solskjaer is reaping the rewards of his hard work.

