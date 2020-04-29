Whilst the sporting market climate continues to be affected by the current global crisis, it looks more and more unlikely that clubs will be able to splurge on the transfer targets they had in mind this summer.

According to a recent report by Transfermarkt, player values have dropped by up to 20%, which could impact the way teams go about their summer business.

If spending big, or even at all, is not an option in the upcoming window then clubs may need to turn to their youth ranks in order to provide depth for the senior players next season.

Manchester United have been linked to some huge names this summer, their main target being Jadon Sancho, who is valued at £120million (via Mirror). However, it’s looking more and more likely that the move will not be completed.

If this is the case, we have put together a list of youngsters the Red Devils should turn to if they’re unable to spend big this summer…