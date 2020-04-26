Opinion: How the recent market decline could affect Man United’s business

As the football world tries to adapt to the current global crisis, we can take a more detailed look into how clubs are handling their finances and looking towards the transfer window.

In a recent report, it was declared that as a result of recent events, Transfermarkt values on the majority of worldwide players have dropped significantly. For those born after 1998, the decrease has been capped at 10%, but others have seen their value drop by up to 20% in other cases.

English clubs have suffered an overall €2billion (£871.5m) deficit, with Manchester City and Liverpool showing the biggest drop worldwide. But what do these price drops mean for clubs further down the table? Could we see summer deals altered or even funds exhausted? Football FanCast has taken a look at how Manchester United could be affected by these recent reports.

Harry Kane (-£27m)

In an ongoing saga, Harry Kane has been linked to a dramatic Tottenham exit after he stated he wants to become a ‘top, top player’ and wouldn’t stay at Spurs ‘for the sake of it’ (via Sky Sports). The club have stated the 26-year-old won’t be leaving under any capacity in the summer, but departure rumours continue to circulate.

Man United are reportedly long-time admirers of the Spurs star, and were originally battling against Real Madrid for the Englishman’s signature. However, the La Liga giants have recently pulled out of the race due to their own personal financial problems.

Although Kane’s drop in Transfermarkt value (£135m to £108m) may look good on paper, it doesn’t technically give the Reds a boost. If anything, the London outfit will be even less-inclined to sell for a deflated price as they too must figure out a way through these financial hardships.

But regardless of whether or not Kane is on the market, Man United may no longer be in a situation to splash the cash to bolster their squad. A recent Guardian report has revealed the club will be withdrawing their transfer strategy due to uncertainty surrounding finances.

Jadon Sancho (-£11.7m)

Due to current events, one of the world’s most sought after young talents may be forced to wait another year for a move away from the Bundesliga. Due to his age, Jadon Sancho’s Transfermarkt value has only been docked by £11.7m (£117m – £105.3m) but despite the current crisis, he is still in the top ten most expensive footballers in the world right now.

According the The Mirror, Liverpool recently dropped off Sancho’s scent but fellow English sides Chelsea and United are still interested. The Red Devils are apparently keen on pairing up the prolific winger with Marcus Rashford.

However, Dortmund appear to have a firm asking price set for the the 20-year-old in the form of €140m (£122m), according to Bild (via Diario AS). The German outfit will likely not want to budge either, as they look to focus on their own financial worries.

Paul Pogba (-£18m)

The conundrum surrounding Paul Pogba continues as his Transfermarkt worth drops from £90m (his joint-highest ever value) to £72m. According to the Evening Standard, Man United were hoping to strike a deal with the Frenchman’s former club in exchange for Matthijs de Ligt, but that could well be off the cards now.

Juventus have set their sights on reacquiring the midfielder but interest from Real Madrid has also appeared on the radar, with Pogba potentially favouring the Spanish outfit (via Diario AS).

The 28-year-old hasn’t featured for the Old Trafford side since Boxing Day due to an ankle injury, and it looks as though his time in red is once again over after United have performed significantly better without him.

But with the European giants by no means immune from the current crisis, any interest from both sides could be closed and Pogba could be looking at another season in England.