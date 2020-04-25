Opinion: Two free agents Man United should target this summer

As the Premier League rides the current conveyor belt into uncertain waters, many clubs, including clubs like Manchester United, are wondering how the current global crisis will affect their next transfer window.

For some, their financial worries will be of a much greater magnitude and could involve offloading players in order to make back some summer funds. Another option to help minimise costs would be to turn to the out-of-contract players who are set to depart their teams at the end of the campaign.

The Premier League has 57 free agents who have not been offered new contracts and Football FanCast has looked at three players who could fit the bill for Manchester United if buying big is not an option.

Ryan Fraser

A surprising name on the list of out-of-contract players this season is Ryan Fraser. The winger has enjoyed some impressive seasons with Bournemouth as of late – his 2018/19 campaign has been his most successful in red and black. The Scotsman tallied seven goals and 14 assists in the league, finishing with the second highest assist record that season, behind only Eden Hazard with 15.

According to the Daily Record, Man United were reportedly looking to sign Fraser in January before turning their attention to teammate Joshua King. With the summer transfer window looming, Bournemouth could regret not selling earlier this year as it looks likely Fraser will depart as a free agent.

United should use this opportunity to reopen their interest in the wide-man as they look to bolster their attack. Fraser would be a much cheaper and more sensible option than priority target Jadon Sancho who has a €140m (£123m) price tag (Per Bild, via Diario AS).

While football recovers from the current events, the Reds may have to opt for a smarter signing over a big money move.

Willian

Another former target of Man United’s could become available free of cost this summer. A 2018 report from Tuttosport via Manchester Evening News claimed that the two parties had agreed terms and Willian was set for a move to Old Trafford. The move of course didn’t come to fruition but the Brazilian could be playing out his seventh and final year with the Blues.

United have been linked to some top talent over the last few months, with Sancho and Timo Werner taking the front of stage. However, even if clubs weren’t suffering with monetary struggles right now, there was never a guarantee the two Bundesliga players would arrive in England and immediately recreate their fine form.

The Reds could instead look to sign a Premier League-proven forward who has won five trophies with Chelsea, including two league titles. Willian also boasts 59 goals and 59 assists in blue, as well as five goals and five assists this campaign. The addition of the 31-year-old and his ability to play on both wings as well as in an attacking midfield role could really bolster United’s attack, at the expense of just his wages.