Ousmane Dembele would make United’s attack ridiculously dynamic

Manchester United currently look like one of the most potent attacking forces in England, having become the first team in Premier League history to win four consecutive games by three goals or more after their 3-0 demolition of Aston Villa.

Bruno Fernandes has been arguably the Premier League’s best player during this time, winning back to back Player of the Month awards, while Anthony Martial and Mason Greenwood have banged in eight goals between them in their last four league matches.

It’s hard to imagine the Red Devils’ attack getting even better, but that could soon be the case if one reported transfer comes to fruition.

Of course, one of the biggest transfer rumours of the past few months has been Jadon Sancho’s potential move to Old Trafford, but with United looking to pay no more than £50m for the Dortmund winger, that one reportedly may not get over the line.

The Athletic are now reporting that their attention may shift away from Sancho towards Barcelona’s Ousmane Dembele, and if they land the Frenchman their attack may become nigh on unstoppable.

It’s not often you find a player who can use both feet with equal effectiveness, but if United sign the 23-year-old they will have two players who are truly two-footed.

Indeed, the Barcelona winger has previously made headlines for saying that he’s left-footed, but shoots better with his right, while Greenwood is a natural lefty who is so comfortable with his supposed weaker foot that he actually takes penalties with his right.

If those two lined up in the same team on opposite wings, defenders across Europe would have a serious headache in trying to defend against them, as they would be able to attack from all angles, shooting, crossing and passing with either foot with equal effectiveness.

It’s not as if the dynamism of being two-footed is all Greenwood and Dembele have to offer either.

Greenwood has netting nine Premier League goals despite only being 18 years old, while the former Rennes winger was deemed to be worth £135.5m by Barcelona just three years ago.

Dembele and Greenwood lining up alongside either Martial or Marcus Rashford is truly a frightening prospect, and it’s hard to imagine how any defence would go about stopping them, especially when you consider the talents of Fernandes and Paul Pogba working in the midfield behind them.