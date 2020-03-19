Paul Pogba getting in the way of potential Man United move

If Manchester United keep Paul Pogba in the summer, it could get in the way of them making a move for Aston Villa talisman Jack Grealish, as reported by The Athletic journalist Laurie Whitwell.

What did he say?

It has previously been reported by The Express that United are already looking to sign Jack Grealish, after he has impressed during Villa’s relegation battle and road to Wembley.

However, it has been suggested by Whitwell that should the decision-makers at Old Trafford opt to keep Pogba around, it could ruin any chances of signing the 24-year-old, as he explained: “I do think it would impact on Grealish if Pogba stays. There is money to spend but a certain equilibrium needs to be maintained too.

“Grealish would cost about £80million if Aston Villa stay up. Possibly half if they go down. That is all to be decided of course. But also it needs funds, and space in the squad. He and Pogba are a similar style of player, able to carry the ball long distances.”

Tough decision

This leaves United with a pretty tough dilemma when looking at whether or not to move on the World Cup winner.

Pogba’s presence on the pitch and technical ability mean that he is a supreme footballer on his day, but there have to be questions asked about the 27-year-old, considering he has started just five league games this term.

In contrast, Grealish has been consistently proving himself in the Premier League since earning promotion through the play-offs. In the league, Villa’s captain has recorded seven goals and six assists from 26 starts, which is impressive considering the whole team have a combined total of 34 goals scored.

Who would you rather have at United?

Grealish has also made his impact known in general play, making 2.7 key passes, 2.2 dribbles and 1 tackle per game, while also being fouled 4.9 times.

Considering how different their seasons have been, as well as the argument that Pogba’s ceiling is arguably higher, it will be interesting to see what move United choose to make in the summer.

