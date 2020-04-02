Paul Pogba’s priority is to join Real Madrid

According to a report from 90min, Paul Pogba’s priority is still to join Real Madrid when the transfer market reopens.

What’s the word?

The Manchester United midfielder’s future is rarely far from speculation and 90min are claiming that he hopes to move to Real Madrid, in part to work with his idol Zinedine Zidane.

It’s added that the Spanish giants do hold an interest in signing the World Cup winner, who reportedly made his intentions to leave clear to United back in 2019.

United still have the opportunity to extend Pogba’s contract by a further year, with his current terms about to enter their final twelve months, but it seems his head has already been turned.

No longer needed

It might seem laughable to suggest that a fifth-placed United side don’t need the services of a midfielder who effectively ran the show for France in the 2018 World Cup final.

But in truth, United have been without Pogba virtually all season – he’s made just eight appearances while picking up £290k per week – and they’re only three points away from a place in the top four.

Bruno Fernandes arrived in January and has already established himself as a focal point in the team, producing three goals and four assists in nine outings, and considering how attack-minded the Portuguese is, there’s no guarantee he’ll be as effective when placed next to Pogba who likes to get forward as well.

Who is better?

Essentially, United are already prepared for his departure, which only makes a summer exit seem more likely.

Real Madrid and Barcelona always have the ultimate pulling power when it comes to transfers, and Pogba certainly fits the template of a Galactico – an asset both on the pitch and from a marketing perspective.

A move in the next transfer window then, provided United get a good deal, feels almost like a formality at this stage.