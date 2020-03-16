Man United fans slate Paul Pogba

Paul Pogba is expected to return to training for Manchester United this week, as reported by The Athletic.

The Frenchman is said to have been completing training with Michael Carrick during his recovery, and is about to embark on his first full training session after an ankle operation in January.

Excitement may have been expected following this update, but it seems that United fans are far from impressed with him.

Pogba is expected to return to #mufc training on Tuesday. Sources say he has been putting in ‘real graft’ in his recovery and has been undergoing personal coaching with Michael Carrick #mulive [the athletic] — utdreport (@utdreport) March 15, 2020

Some fans feel that their club is better off without the World Cup winner, and some have gone as far as to call him a “virus”.

Pogba has played a total of 150 games for United since moving from Juventus, scoring 31 goals and assisting another 31, but fans are still unhappy with him.

One fan said “we don’t want him anymore” and it could be said that their new talisman, Bruno Fernandes, could be in a position to help Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side thrive without Pogba, having recorded three goals and four assists in his first nine games for the club.

Pogba is a virus and should be kept far away from the squad — iceblit (@ice_blit) March 15, 2020

Finally after the league is basically suspended now he’s ready to train

Disgraceful player — ｎｏｓｔａｌｇｉａ ゃ因し (@LubomirAlun21) March 15, 2020

This is the 3rd Tuesday he’s due back in all fairness, the Lochness monster has been seen more this year than Pogba — ⚽️ ‘The Gitman’ ⚽️ (@chrisgitser) March 15, 2020

We don’t want him anymore https://t.co/ruRfbDHJoK — Jessica Yeboah (@_Jessica_Yeboah) March 16, 2020

There are some fans who have suggested that Pogba doesn’t even want to play for the club anymore.

So far this campaign, the 27-year-old has managed just eight appearances across the entire campaign, recording two assists in that time.

What would you do with Pogba for next season?

Keep him Vote Sell him Vote

The fact that he has returned to action twice, lasting for just one and two games respectively, will not have helped his image among the supporters.

We aren’t playing for the foreseeable future, Pogbas always been about himself, guessing he’s trying to get playing time to engineer a move at seasons end. Pogba doesn’t want to play for United — ⚫️The United Front 🔴 (@RidicRashy) March 15, 2020

No surprise he’s returning when theres no football to play — Akpofure Kelvin (@Akpo_Fure) March 16, 2020

Just after PL is suspended ✌️ https://t.co/qeTjoJdqji — . (@shreekhanderaya) March 16, 2020

