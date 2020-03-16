 Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Man United fans slate Paul Pogba

Paul Pogba is expected to return to training for Manchester United this week, as reported by The Athletic.

The Frenchman is said to have been completing training with Michael Carrick during his recovery, and is about to embark on his first full training session after an ankle operation in January.

Excitement may have been expected following this update, but it seems that United fans are far from impressed with him.

Some fans feel that their club is better off without the World Cup winner, and some have gone as far as to call him a “virus”.

Pogba has played a total of 150 games for United since moving from Juventus, scoring 31 goals and assisting another 31, but fans are still unhappy with him.

One fan said “we don’t want him anymore” and it could be said that their new talisman, Bruno Fernandes, could be in a position to help Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side thrive without Pogba, having recorded three goals and four assists in his first nine games for the club.

There are some fans who have suggested that Pogba doesn’t even want to play for the club anymore.

So far this campaign, the 27-year-old has managed just eight appearances across the entire campaign, recording two assists in that time.

The fact that he has returned to action twice, lasting for just one and two games respectively, will not have helped his image among the supporters.

Meanwhile, Solskjaer has outlined his philosophy.

