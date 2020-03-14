Backlash after Paul Pogba tweet incredibly unjust

Paul Pogba is amongst the most polarising figures in world football at the moment.

The Frenchman is undoubtedly one of the most talented players on the planet, after all, he’s a former world-record transfer and he was a key man in France’s World Cup win, even scoring in the final.

However, despite showing flashes of brilliance on the pitch, his behaviour away from it seems to rub people up the wrong way.

To be fair, we can see why, his antics on social media range from the bizarre to the downright embarrassing, and in some people’s eyes his most recent tweet has topped the lot.

As you can imagine, this caused a massive stir amongst the footballing community.

At first glance, this is a weird way to approach a pandemic by getting people to try and emulate your favourite dance move, but the reality is that this is actually sound advice.

While very few of us actually want to dab regularly, the advice to stop the spread of the germs is to sneeze or cough into your elbow as that isn’t often a contact point with other surfaces or other people.

Inadvertently, this action does look like a dab, and while not many self-respecting adults would be inclined to follow Pogba’s advice, this is still a man who is very popular with the younger generation, as shown by the fact he is the most followed Premier League player on Instagram.

If kids are running around dabbing whenever they sneeze it may be a bit annoying, but it is good practice to stop the spread of illness, and that can only ever be a good thing.

If Pogba’s tweet stops just one person becoming sick then it’s done more good than harm, and the fans who are taking to social media to blast the Frenchman for this tweet need to consider the wider context of the message he is trying to share.

