According to The Transfer Window Podcast, Manchester United have been offered Aaron Ramsey as part of a deal that would see Paul Pogba return to Juventus.
The Frenchman has barely featured for United this season, making just eight appearances amid a spate of mysterious ankle injuries, and appears to be on his way out of Old Trafford with The Daily Star claiming United are prepared to sell to Real Madrid at £100m.
The Transfer Window Podcast has taken a slightly different approach, suggesting Pogba could return to former club Juventus with the Old Lady offering former Arsenal star Ramsey as a makeweight in a player plus cash deal.
Unsurprisingly, the claim has got Red Devils fans on Twitter talking after it was re-posted by @UtdReport, with the majority seemingly against the idea of Ramsey arriving in exchange for the United midfielder.
Here's a look at what they've been saying on social media…
