Man United fans unhappy with Juve’s Ramsey offer

According to The Transfer Window Podcast, Manchester United have been offered Aaron Ramsey as part of a deal that would see Paul Pogba return to Juventus.

The Frenchman has barely featured for United this season, making just eight appearances amid a spate of mysterious ankle injuries, and appears to be on his way out of Old Trafford with The Daily Star claiming United are prepared to sell to Real Madrid at £100m.

The Transfer Window Podcast has taken a slightly different approach, suggesting Pogba could return to former club Juventus with the Old Lady offering former Arsenal star Ramsey as a makeweight in a player plus cash deal.

Unsurprisingly, the claim has got Red Devils fans on Twitter talking after it was re-posted by @UtdReport, with the majority seemingly against the idea of Ramsey arriving in exchange for the United midfielder.

Here’s a look at what they’ve been saying on social media…

Pogbas worth around £120-150m so if we swap him and cash for Ramsey we should be getting Ramsey and £120-150m right??? — RobinVanIghaloFC (@RestInPepez) March 29, 2020

Only player we can possibly take is Ronaldo + 60m for Pogba anything less we are stupid — butlerryan2146 (@butlerryan21461) March 29, 2020

Biggest robbery of the century if we let this happen — Dave💉 (@ftbIdave) March 29, 2020

KEEP THAT WELSH FRAUD AWAY — 👨‍🎤 (@PorschePogba) March 29, 2020