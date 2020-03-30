 Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Menu
Menu
  1. Home
  2. Manchester United News
Man United fans unhappy with Juve's Ramsey offer

Man United fans unhappy with Juve’s Ramsey offer

by Christy Malyan @ChristyMalyan share
3 minute read 30/3/2020 | 08:40pm

According to The Transfer Window Podcast, Manchester United have been offered Aaron Ramsey as part of a deal that would see Paul Pogba return to Juventus.

The Frenchman has barely featured for United this season, making just eight appearances amid a spate of mysterious ankle injuries, and appears to be on his way out of Old Trafford with The Daily Star claiming United are prepared to sell to Real Madrid at £100m.

The single toughest football logo quiz of all time…

World Class score: 95% | Expert score: 80% | Veteran score: 65% | Intermediate score: 45% | Amateur score: 30% | Try Again: 5%
1 of 20

Let's start off with an easy one, just to get that finger working...

The Transfer Window Podcast has taken a slightly different approach, suggesting Pogba could return to former club Juventus with the Old Lady offering former Arsenal star Ramsey as a makeweight in a player plus cash deal.

Unsurprisingly, the claim has got Red Devils fans on Twitter talking after it was re-posted by @UtdReport, with the majority seemingly against the idea of Ramsey arriving in exchange for the United midfielder.

Here’s a look at what they’ve been saying on social media…

Who would you rather have at United?

Paul Pogba

Paul Pogba

Aaron Ramsey

Aaron Ramsey

Article title: Man United fans unhappy with Juve’s Ramsey offer

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site:

 