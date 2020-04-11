Pointless Morgan Schneiderlin deal lost Man United £10m in 18 months

Louis van Gaal brought some incredible talent to Old Trafford during his era in charge, however the addition of Morgan Schneiderlin proved to be pretty pointless.

The Dutchman had a mixed career as head coach for Manchester United, helping the Red Devils restore form and go on to win the FA Cup in his final season. However, van Gaal didn’t have much success in the Premier League despite the pedigree of his Manchester side. The 68-year-old spent two years with the club before he was sacked, and recruited household names including Memphis Depay and Angel di Maria during that time.

One signing in particular who didn’t cut the mustard was now-Everton midfielder Schneiderlin. United signed the Frenchman in 2015 from Southampton for a fee of £31.5million, despite only scoring five goals in 30 appearances. van Gaal must have seen something promising in the midfielder in order to add him to the ranks of one of the most successful clubs in the world.

But whatever the Dutchman saw in him, he absolutely didn’t deliver on it. Schneiderlin tallied a measly one goal and one assist in 47 appearances in red. He has also repeated an almost identical display whilst at Everton, accumulating one goal and two assists.

Absolute steal: How much did these bargain Premier League stars cost?

World Class score: 95% | Expert score: 80% | Veteran score: 65% | Intermediate score: 45% | Amateur score: 30% | Try Again: 5%

1 of 15 N’Golo Kante from Caen to Leicester City, 2015 Free transfer £300,000 £5.6m £3m

Schneiderlin’s disappointing Man United era saw him move on less than two years later, sold to the Toffees for £20.7m. In his final full season at Old Trafford, the Frenchman’s stats left little to the imagination. He averaged just 0.2 shots and 0.3 key passes per game – pathetic stats for a player occupying a team’s engine room (via Sofascore).

It’s likely that the club just wanted to cash in and get whatever they could for their midfield flop, but wasting more than £10m on a signing who made almost zero impact will definitely be a piece of business the United hierarchy wants to forget.