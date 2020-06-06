 Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Submissions
Menu
Menu
  1. Home
  2. Manchester United News
Quiz: Can you answer these 15 questions about Manchester United's 2019/20 season?

Quiz: Can you answer these 15 questions about Manchester United’s 2019/20 season?

by James Jones @ByJamesJones share
6/6/2020 | 07:40pm

Manchester United’s chances of Champions League qualifications this season have been given a huge boost, with the Premier League set to get underway in the middle of June.

It means Ole Gunnar Solskaer’s men will have a shot at trying to catch fourth-placed Chelsea, who are three points ahead of the Red Devils and with an inferior goal difference.

But with three months gone by since a football was last kicked in the Premier League, what do Man United fans remember of their club’s 19/20 season so far?

Test yourself in the quiz below…

1 of 15

What position are Manchester United in the Premier League table?

Article title: Quiz: Can you answer these 15 questions about Manchester United’s 2019/20 season?

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site:

 