Quiz: Can you name how much the Glazers paid for this bunch of Man United players?

It is fair to say that the relationship between Manchester United fans and the Glazers is a little frosty at best.

Whilst the early years of their reign brought no shortage of success, largely down to Sir Alex Ferguson’s greatness, the prevailing years has seen great frustration, with supporters irked at their management of the club and of course the overhanging debt that was hung on the club in order to fund their takeover.

They do put their hands in their pockets, to be fair, although there have been far more transfer misses than hits of late.

In our latest Man United teaser, we are putting Red Devils fans to the test to see if they remember how much the Glazers spent to get this mixed bag of talent through the Old Trafford door…