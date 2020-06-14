Quiz: How well do Man United fans know their club with Ole at the wheel?

Ole’s at the wheel!

It all started so well for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as Man United boss, although things didn’t continue the way they were once he was given the job full-time.

But the Old Trafford legend remains in charge and will be looking to guide the Red Devils into the top four once the Premier League restarts in June.

But what do Man United fans really know about their club under Solskjaer? Test yourself in this quiz to prove you know all there is to know about Man United with Ole at the wheel…