Quiz: Name Man United’s top league goalscorer for each of the last 15 seasons

When you’re the most successful club in Premier League history and one of the biggest clubs in world football, having world-class goalscorers kind of comes with the territory.

As a result, Man United fans have enjoyed the pleasure of their club boasting some of the greatest goalscorers to have ever walked the planet, ranging from Cristiano Ronaldo to Ruud Van Nistelrooy to Wayne Rooney and beyond.

But can Man United fans remember who finished as the club’s top scorer in each of the last 15 seasons? While the success may have dried up a little, the goals certainly haven’t!

So test your knowledge in our quiz below to really prove how much you know about your beloved Man United…